* U.S. yields rise from historic lows
* Profit-taking cited
* Traders eye Fed's Bernanke, ECB this week
(Updates prices, comment)
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Monday and yields rose from historic lows plumbed last week as
traders took profits in safe-haven U.S. debt while stocks opened
higher on bargain-hunting following last week's Wall Street
sell-off.
"The bond market had a great run last week and is
technically overbought," said Ward McCarthy, managing director
and chief financial economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.
Intermediate and longer-term Treasury market rates plunged
and the slope of the yield curve "pancaked" last week as the
European financial crisis "continued to devolve," he added.
As stocks opened a touch higher, the benchmark
10-year note fell 21/32 in price, its yield rising
to 1.53 percent from 1.46 percent.
The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond fell more than a point. The
30-year Treasury bond yield rose to 2.565 percent
from 2.52 percent late on Friday.
Disappointing U.S jobs growth figures on Friday and weak
Chinese manufacturing data reinforced the trend to lower U.S.
Treasury yields last week, a trend that looked only mildly
ameliorated on Monday since investors have plenty of reason to
maintain a wait-and-see stance, at best.
"We get the idea of trading the market in this yield
vicinity and around the data and other events, but we don't at
all think a big correction is the right bet," said David Ader,
head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital in Stamford,
Connecticut.
"The wobbly wheels of Europe have never been wobblier,
disinflation trends have intensified with the collapse of the
commodity complex, and U.S. economic activity is on a
decelerating trend," McCarthy observed in a research note.
On Monday, U.S. crude oil fell $0.16 to $83.06 a
barrel after tumbling as low as $81.32, the lowest since last
October.
One question for traders is whether policy meetings by the
European Central Bank and the Bank of England this week will
produce any sign that more easing is likely given
weaker-than-expected economic data.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke addresses Congress on
Thursday and a growing number of economists think the Fed's
policy-setting committee will act at its June 19-20 meeting.
A note from Goldman Sachs economist Jan Hatzius said the hit
to the U.S. economy "could shrink or grow, but the risks are
skewed to a worse outcome than our current baseline."
In addition, the stickier inflation period of the past 1-1/2
years is coming to an end, partly because of the drop in
commodity prices, including a $25 barrel plunge in oil prices,
but also because labor cost pressures remain absent with average
hourly earnings "still decelerating," Hatzius added.
U.S. Treasury strategists said the profit-taking seen early
on Monday could also be constrained by the potential for more
action from the Fed.
Hatzius said Goldman's confidence that the policy-setting
Federal Open Market Committee will ease policy once more at the
June 19-20 meeting has grown, noting that with Fed officials
"far short of their dual mandate of maximum employment and 2
percent inflation, financial conditions should be accommodative
and GDP growth should be well above trend to re-employ displaced
workers.
"Instead financial conditions are only roughly at average
levels and GDP growth is below its long-term trend," he said.
"Moreover, both financial conditions and growth have been moving
in the wrong direction."
As to how the Fed would ease, possibilities include boosting
its balance sheet, changing its composition and/or changing
guidance in a way that pushes rate hike expectations even
further in to the future, Hatzius said. Easing could include
purchases of long-term Treasuries, mortgages or both.
Markets will listen closely to Bernanke on Thursday but also
to other Fed officials this week, particularly deputy Fed chair
Janet Yellen on Wednesday.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)