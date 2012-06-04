* U.S. yields rise from historic lows

* Profit-taking cited, but uncertainties limit losses

* Traders eye Fed's Bernanke, ECB this week (Updates prices, comment)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on M onday and yields rose from historic lows plumbed last week as traders took profits on safe-haven U.S. debt.

The selling was limited, however.

"The bond market had a great run last week and is technically overbought," said Ward McCarthy, managing director and chief financial economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.

One bond fund manager cited a "relief trade" on talk that Germany seems to be willing to lend support to Spanish banks. German Chancellor Angela Merkel proposed greater fiscal union for Europe, including a central authority to manage euro-asia finances, and major new powers for the European Commission, European Parliament and European Court of Justice.

But a drop in new orders for U.S. factory goods, the third in four months, and equities "going negative capped the losses in Treasuries," said Wilmer Stith, portfolio manager at Wilmington Broad Market Bond Fund at Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors.

After opening higher, stocks resumed their slide as U.S. banking stocks headed into a bear market, pressured by Europe's debt crisis.

The downturn in stocks, plus myriad uncertainties ahead in the global economy and monetary policy, limited investors' appetite for selling safe-haven U.S. government debt.

Recovering from somewhat steeper losses earlier in the day, the benchmark 10-year note was down 15/32 in price before midday, its yield rising to 1.51 percent from 1.46 percent late on Fri day. Thirty-year Treasury bonds were down 21/32, the yield at 2.55 percent from 2.52 percent.

Disappointing U.S jobs growth figures on Friday and weak Chinese manufacturing data reinforced the trend to lower U.S. Treasury yields last week, a trend that looked only mildly ameliorated on Monday since investors have plenty of reason to maintain a wait-and-see stance, at best.

"We get the idea of trading the market in this yield vicinity and around the data and other events, but we don't at all think a big correction is the right bet," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.

One question for traders is whether policy meetings by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England this week will produce any sign that more easing is likely -- given weaker-than-expected economic data.

"The wobbly wheels of Europe have never been wobblier, disinflation trends have intensified with the collapse of the commodity complex, and U.S. economic activity is on a decelerating trend," McCarthy observed in a research note.

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke addresses Congress on Thursday and a growing number of economists think the Fed's policy-setting committee will act at its June 19-20 meeting.

A note from Goldman Sachs economist Jan Hatzius said the hit to the U.S. economy "could shrink or grow, but the risks are skewed to a worse outcome than our current baseline."

In addition, inflation is abating, partly because of the drop in commodity prices, including a $25 barrel plunge in oil prices. He also noted that labor cost pressures remain absent with average hourly earnings "still decelerating."

U.S. Treasury strategists said the profit-taking early on M onday could also be constrained by the potential for more action from the Fed.

Hatzius said Goldman's confidence that the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee will ease policy once more at the June 19-20 meeting has grown, noting that with Fed officials "far short of their dual mandate of maximum employment and 2 percent inflation, financial conditions should be accommodative and GDP growth should be well above trend to re-employ displaced workers.

"Instead financial conditions are only roughly at average levels and GDP growth is below its long-term trend," he said. "Moreover, both financial conditions and growth have been moving in the wrong direction."

As to how the Fed would ease, possibilities include boosting its balance sheet, changing its composition and/or changing guidance in a way that pushes rate hike expectations even further into the future, Hatzius said. Easing could include purchases of long-term Treasuries, mortgages or both.

Markets will listen closely to Bernanke on Thursday but also to other Fed officials this week, particularly Deputy Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday. (Editing by James Dalgleish and Dan Grebler)