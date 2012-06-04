* U.S. yields rise from historic lows
* Profit-taking cited, but uncertainties limit losses
* Traders eye Fed's Bernanke, ECB this week
(Adds analyst's quotes, updates prices)
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
M onday as traders took profits on a recent rally that last week
pushed yields to historic lows.
Selling was limited, however, as a myriad of uncertainties
ahead for the global economy and monetary policy underpinned
some reluctance to sell lower-risk Treasuries.
"We're consolidating a little of last week's gains," said
Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at
Action Economics LLC in San Francisco.
Investors saw some signs of hope for containing Europe's
debt crisis in talk that Germany seems to be willing to lend
support to Spanish banks. German Chancellor Angela Merkel
proposed greater fiscal union for Europe, including a central
authority to manage euro-Asia finances, and major new powers for
the European Commission, European Parliament and European Court
of Justice.
Still, investors remain wary of dumping safe-haven
Treasuries, worried over the seething Spanish banking crisis and
a June 17 Greek election that may lead to Athens leaving the
euro zone.
"Even though there is some optimism that Germany will go for
a euro-bond type of deal, it is still going to be a long process
and some austerity measures are going to have to be taken, so
trading is still very cautious," Rupert said.
Finance chiefs of the Group of Seven leading industrialized
powers will hold emergency talks on the euro zone debt crisis o n
Tu esday in a sign of heightened global alarm about strains in
the 17-nation European currency area.
Disappointing U.S jobs growth figures on Friday and weak
Chinese manufacturing data reinforced the trend to lower U.S.
Treasury yields last week, a trend that looked only mildly
ameliorated on Monday since investors have plenty of reason to
maintain a wait-and-see stance, at best.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields on Friday touched an
all-time low of 1.44 percent. Traders o n M onday took advantage
of those low yields to book some profits, with 10-year notes
trading 19/32 lower in price to yield 1.52 percent,
up from 1.46 percent late Friday.
One question for traders is whether policy meetings by the
European Central Bank and the Bank of England this week will
produce any sign that more monetary easing is likely -- given
weaker-than-expected economic data.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke addresses Congress on
T hursday and a growing number of economists think the Fed's
policy-setting committee will act at its June 19-20 meeting.
A note from Goldman Sachs economist Jan Hatzius said the hit
to the U.S. economy "could shrink or grow, but the risks are
skewed to a worse outcome than our current baseline."
In addition, inflation is abating, partly because of the
drop in commodity prices, including a $25 per barrel plunge in
oil prices. He also noted that labor cost pressures remain
absent, with average hourly earnings "still decelerating."
U.S. Treasury strategists said Monday's profit-taking could
also have been constrained by the potential for more action from
the Fed.
Hatzius said Goldman's confidence that the policy-setting
Federal Open Market Committee will ease policy once more at the
June 19-20 meeting has grown, noting that with Fed officials
"far short of their dual mandate of maximum employment and 2
percent inflation, financial conditions should be accommodative
and GDP growth should be well above trend to re-employ displaced
workers.
"Instead, financial conditions are only roughly at average
levels and GDP growth is below its long-term trend," he said.
"Moreover, both financial conditions and growth have been moving
in the wrong direction."
As to how the Fed would ease, possibilities include boosting
its balance sheet, changing its composition and/or changing
guidance in a way that pushes rate hike expectations even
further into the future, Hatzius said. Easing could include
purchases of long-term Treasuries, mortgages or both.
Markets will listen closely to Bernanke on Thursday but also
to other Fed officials this week, particularly Deputy Fed Chair
Janet Yellen on Wednesday.
Ahead of these events, 30-year bonds on Monday
traded 27/32 lower in price to yield 2.57 percent, up from 2.51
percent late Friday.
(Additional reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Dan
Grebler)