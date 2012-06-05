Nikkei edges up in light trading on U.S. holiday
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japanese shares eked out small gains on Monday in a choppy session marked by low volumes as investors stayed on the sidelines with the U.S. markets closed for a holiday.
NEW YORK, June 5 The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond expanded an early loss to a point on Tuesday.
The 30-year bond yield rose to 2.62 percent from 2.57 percent late Monday.
Traders attributed the slide to technical selling.
Meanwhile, talks among the Group of Seven industrialized nations concluded, with Japan's finance minister saying the G7 agreed to work together to deal with problems in Spain and Greece. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group