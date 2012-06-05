NEW YORK, June 5 The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond expanded an early loss to a point on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond yield rose to 2.62 percent from 2.57 percent late Monday.

Traders attributed the slide to technical selling.

Meanwhile, talks among the Group of Seven industrialized nations concluded, with Japan's finance minister saying the G7 agreed to work together to deal with problems in Spain and Greece. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)