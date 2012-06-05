NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. Treasuries edged lower after a reading on the U.S. services sector came in slightly higher than forecast.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 7/32 shortly before the report, was down 9/32 afterwards, yielding 1.56 percent.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) non-manufacturing index read 53.7 in May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 53.5.

