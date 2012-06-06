NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. Treasuries held steady at lower levels after the European Central Bank left interest rates steady at 1 percent as expected.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT-RR was down 4/32 in early dealings, its yield rising to 1.59 percent from 1.58 percent late on Tuesday.

ECB President Mario Draghi will hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT). Markets are looking for hints whether the ECB may cut interest rates in the coming months and how worried the 17-country bloc's central bank is about recent weak economic data.

(Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)