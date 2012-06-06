BRIEF-CSX responds to Mantle Ridge
* CSX Corp - "board will carefully review letter sent to us this evening by Mantle Ridge and continue to act in best interests of all CSX shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. Treasuries erased their early losses on Wednesday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said at a news conference that economic growth in the euro zone remained weak and downside risks to the economic outlook had risen..
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT-RR, down 4/32 earlier, was up 1/32 after Draghi's remarks, its yield easing to 1.57 percent from 1.58 percent late on Tuesday.
The perilous state of the euro zone economy is seen as a risk to the U.S. growth outlook and a reason to buy safe-haven U.S. government debt. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Epsilon Energy Ltd announces redemption of its 7.75pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Dollar sags after US yields brush off upbeat data and declines