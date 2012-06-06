BRIEF-CSX responds to Mantle Ridge
* CSX Corp - "board will carefully review letter sent to us this evening by Mantle Ridge and continue to act in best interests of all CSX shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 6 The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond extended its loss to a point on Wednesday as a stock market rally depressed the bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.
The 30-year Treasury bond was down a point, its yield rising to 2.69 percent from 2.64 percent on Tuesday.
The broad S&P 500 stock market index was up 1.67 percent.
(Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* CSX Corp - "board will carefully review letter sent to us this evening by Mantle Ridge and continue to act in best interests of all CSX shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Epsilon Energy Ltd announces redemption of its 7.75pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Dollar sags after US yields brush off upbeat data and declines