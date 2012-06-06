NEW YORK, June 6 The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond extended its loss to a point on Wednesday as a stock market rally depressed the bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

The 30-year Treasury bond was down a point, its yield rising to 2.69 percent from 2.64 percent on Tuesday.

The broad S&P 500 stock market index was up 1.67 percent.

