By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. Treasuries rose slightly on Thursday as some investors bet Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke could hint at more stimulus steps in Congressional testimony set for later in the day.

"We wait to hear if Bernanke echoes the recent dovish talk," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.

Earlier, yields rose after China's central bank cut its benchmark deposit and lending rates in a surprise move designed to support growth in the world's second-largest economy.

On the U.S. economic front, data on Thursday showed the number of new U.S. jobless claims in the latest week matched economists' expectations, but a small upward revision to the previous week's count was slightly bullish for Treasuries.

Ahead of Bernanke's testimony at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 7/32. Its yield was at 1.65 percent, down from 1.67 percent on Wednesday, but up from a historic low of 1.44 percent reached on Friday after the government reported weaker-than-expected job growth in May.

Remarks by Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen late Wednesday offered a dovish prelude to the Fed chairman's testimony.

Yellen, known fom her influential dovish views, said "it may well be appropriate (for the Fed) to insure against adverse shocks". Her comments suggested the Fed may be close to easing policy again but the market will listen to hear whether - or how emphatically - Bernanke offers similar views.

"The Fed Chairman is likely to sound very similar to Yellen in sentiment, taking the view that the Fed continues to see moderate growth, but with significant downside risks, and is very open to more policy accommodation - if needed - without committing to anything specific," said Eric Stein, vice president and portfolio manager at Eaton Vance Investment Managers in Boston.

The U.S. central bank's next policy meeting is scheduled for June 19-20, and will follow elections in Greece that could determine whether that country remains in the euro zone.

Another bout of European turmoil would give the Fed even more reason to take action, either by extending its expiring "Operation Twist" stimulus program or by undertaking a third round of large-scale asset purchases.

The 30-year bonds rose 5/32, their yields easing to 2.73 percent from 2.74 percent late Wednesday. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)