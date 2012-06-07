NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. Treasuries prices briefly
edged up on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
said the U.S. central bank was ready to shield the economy if
financial troubles mount but offered few hints further stimulus
was imminent.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 3/32
before the headlines hit, was up 1/32 afterwards, leaving its
yield at 1.68 percent. That was up from 1.67 percent late
Wednesday and up from an historic low of 1.44 percent on Friday
reached after the U.S. Labor Department reported weaker than
expected job growth in May.
(Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by James Dalgleish)