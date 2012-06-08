* Caution ahead of expected Spanish bank bailout request

* Concern China data due Saturday could be weak

* German import/export drop raises euro zone contagion fear (Updates comment, prices)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, June 8 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as expectations that Spain would seek an international bailout fanned worries about the spread of Europe's debt crisis, feeding a bid for safe-haven government debt.

Spain, which sold debt on Thursday in a sale that went mainly to the country's banks, is expected to request European aid for its ailing banks over the weekend, an event that would make it the fourth and largest nation to seek assistance since the euro zone debt crisis began.

"There's renewed concern about Europe. Spain is going to ask for help for its banks, but without a plan going forward, people start to worry about contagion so they try to protect their wealth by buying Treasuries," said Matthew Duch, vice president and portfolio manager at Calvert Investment Management, based in Bethesda, Maryland, and with over $12 billion in assets under management.

Five senior EU and German officials said deputy finance ministers from the single currency area would hold a conference call on Saturday morning to discuss a Spanish request for aid, although no figure for the assistance has yet been fixed.

Analysts said demand for Italian debt being sold next week will hinge on market response to any policy moves to help Spain's banks, action that could come as soon as Saturday.

Fresh signs of weakness in the global economy also drove the bid for Treasuries on Friday, extending gains for a second straight day.

Germany reported that imports tumbled at their fastest rate in two years in April and exports fell more than expected, a sign that even Europe's most robust economy is being affected by the euro zone debt crisis.

"On the margin, a Spanish bank recapitalization would begin to snuff out some of the flames in Europe," said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, with $205 billion in assets under management.

Once problems in Europe ease, he said, "U.S. Treasury yields should rise."

Benchmark 10-year notes were up 13/32 at 100-12/32, their yields easing to 1.60 percent from 1.64 percent at Thursday's New York close. The 10-year yield has risen from a historic low of 1.442 percent a week ago.

Expectations of weak Chinese economic data also fed the safety bid for U.S. Treasuries. Traders said China's decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday might be a sign that inflation and industrial output data due on Saturday would fall short of expectations.

Investors are focused on the outcome of the Greek elections on June 17, which may determine whether Greece remains in the euro zone.

Following that, U.S. Federal Reserve will hold its next policy meeting on June 19-20, with the question still open as to whether Fed officials will take more steps to ease monetary conditions.

On Thursday Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank was ready to shield the economy if financial troubles intensified, but he offered few hints that further monetary stimulus was imminent. Bernanke told a congressional committee the Fed was closely monitoring "significant risks" to the U.S. economy from Europe's debt and banking crisis.

Treasuries prices rose on Friday even in the face of upcoming supply. The Treasury Department will sell $32 billion in new three-year notes and reopen a prior 10-year note issue by $21 billion and an older 30-year bond issue by $13 billion next week. (Editing by Leslie Adler)