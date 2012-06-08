* Caution ahead of expected Spanish bank bailout request
* Concern China data due Saturday could be weak
* German import/export drop raises euro zone contagion fear
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, June 8 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Friday as expectations that Spain would seek an international
bailout fanned worries about the spread of Europe's debt crisis,
feeding a bid for safe-haven government debt.
Spain, which sold debt on Thursday in a sale that went
mainly to the country's banks, is expected to request European
aid for its ailing banks over the weekend, an event that would
make it the fourth and largest nation to seek assistance since
the euro zone debt crisis began.
"There's renewed concern about Europe. Spain is going to ask
for help for its banks, but without a plan going forward, people
start to worry about contagion so they try to protect their
wealth by buying Treasuries," said Matthew Duch, vice president
and portfolio manager at Calvert Investment Management, based in
Bethesda, Maryland, and with over $12 billion in assets under
management.
Five senior EU and German officials said deputy finance
ministers from the single currency area would hold a conference
call on Saturday morning to discuss a Spanish request for aid,
although no figure for the assistance has yet been fixed.
Analysts said demand for Italian debt being sold next week
will hinge on market response to any policy moves to help
Spain's banks, action that could come as soon as Saturday.
Fresh signs of weakness in the global economy also drove the
bid for Treasuries on Friday, extending gains for a second
straight day.
Germany reported that imports tumbled at their fastest rate
in two years in April and exports fell more than expected, a
sign that even Europe's most robust economy is being affected by
the euro zone debt crisis.
"On the margin, a Spanish bank recapitalization would begin
to snuff out some of the flames in Europe," said Brian Jacobsen,
chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in
Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, with $205 billion in assets under
management.
Once problems in Europe ease, he said, "U.S. Treasury yields
should rise."
Benchmark 10-year notes were up 13/32 at
100-12/32, their yields easing to 1.60 percent from 1.64 percent
at Thursday's New York close. The 10-year yield has risen from a
historic low of 1.442 percent a week ago.
Expectations of weak Chinese economic data also fed the
safety bid for U.S. Treasuries. Traders said China's decision to
cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday might be a
sign that inflation and industrial output data due on Saturday
would fall short of expectations.
Investors are focused on the outcome of the Greek elections
on June 17, which may determine whether Greece remains in the
euro zone.
Following that, U.S. Federal Reserve will hold its next
policy meeting on June 19-20, with the question still open as to
whether Fed officials will take more steps to ease monetary
conditions.
On Thursday Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central
bank was ready to shield the economy if financial troubles
intensified, but he offered few hints that further monetary
stimulus was imminent. Bernanke told a congressional committee
the Fed was closely monitoring "significant risks" to the U.S.
economy from Europe's debt and banking crisis.
Treasuries prices rose on Friday even in the face of
upcoming supply. The Treasury Department will sell $32 billion
in new three-year notes and reopen a prior 10-year note issue by
$21 billion and an older 30-year bond issue by $13 billion next
week.
