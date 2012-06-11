U.N. Syria envoy cautious on upcoming Geneva talks
MUNICH, Feb 19 The United Nations envoy to Syria said on Sunday talks to be held from Feb. 23 in Geneva would aim to see if there was a window for political negotiations to advance.
NEW YORK, June 11 Longer-dated U.S. Treasury debt prices rose to session highs early Monday as Wall Street stocks pared gains, reviving safe-haven demand for bonds due to skepticism whether a bailout for Spanish banks is enough to contain the euro zone's debt crisis.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 4/32 in price after touching a session high at 101-8/32.
The 10-year yield was last 1.62 percent, down 1 basis point from Friday's close. It is about 10 basis points above a record low set on June 1. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
QUITO/GUAYAQUIL, Feb 19 Ecuadoreans vote on Sunday in a nail biter presidential election where an ally of leftist President Rafael Correa hopes to clinch enough support to avoid a runoff against a conservative ex-banker.
LAGOS, Feb 18 Nigeria's central bank plans to boost dollar sales for school fee payment and travel abroad so as to reduce the premium paid on the black market and support the naira, a senior banker said on Saturday.