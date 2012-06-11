(Rewrites, adds quotes, updates prices)

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Monday as investors fled risky assets for safe-haven debt, doubting that an agreement to lend up to 100 billion euros to Spain to recapitalize its banks would be enough to stave off a worsening of the region's crisis.

Disappointment over Saturday's agreement quickly emerged as investors worried over the lack of clarity over terms and on fears that the structure of the loan, which will be made to Spain to pass on to its banks, could worsen Spain's debt burden.

Treasuries have benefited as investors seek safe-haven debt outside of the euro zone, with has sent benchmark U.S. debt yields in recent weeks to record lows. Investors covering short-Treasuries positions taken late last week added to the bid for the debt on Monday, traders said.

"The market seems to think it's a short-term Bandaid and nothing here has really been solved," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.

Spain's debt yields rose on Monday and the cost to buy debt protection on Spain in the credit default swap market reached near-record highs at around 595 basis points, according to data provider Markit.

Italy's debt yields and CDS costs also increased on concern that the country could face challenges when it sells debt on Thursday.

The uncertainty came as investors are focused on fresh elections in Greece on Sunday that may decide whether the country remains in the euro zone.

"There are a lot bigger problems there. Everyone is skeptical. There is no grand plan over there," said Brian Rehling, senior fixed income strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 11/32 in price, yielding 1.60 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Friday. The 10-year yield is about 16 basis points above its historic low set on June 1.

The 30-year bond was last up 19/32 to yield 2.72 percent, down 2.5 basis points from Friday's close. The 30-year yield touched a session low of 2.70 percent. It reached a record low of 2.51 percent more than a week ago.

Tempering bonds' recovery was $66 billion worth of coupon-bearing supply for sale starting on Tuesday. Despite their meager yields, analysts anticipate the U.S. Treasury should easily sell the new issues.

"There is a shortage of high-quality collateral. The auctions will go fine," said John Brady, senior vice president of interest rates futures sales at R. j. O'Brien and Associates in Chicago.

Meanwhile, four Federal Reserve officials will make public appearances after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony on the U.S. economy last week.

Bernanke said the U.S. central bank is prepared to provide more stimulus if the economy falters but gave no specifics on whether it will embark on a third round of bond purchases, dubbed QE3, any time soon.

A worsening of Europe's debt crisis may make further action by the Fed more likely this year if worsening financial conditions feed through to the U.S. economy, though doubts remain over how effective a third program would be.

"Financial conditions are now tightening at the fastest rate since mid-July 2011 when the U.S. debt downgrade took shape and Europe came unhinged," Eric Green, chief economist at TD Securities said in a report on Monday. "Knock-on effects to U.S. growth prospects, already weakening, have risen."

Fed policymakers are scheduled to meet June 19-20. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)