Prices on U.S. government debt fell to session lows early Tuesday as investors and bond dealers were paring their government bond holdings to prepare for $32 billion worth of three-year note supply.

The new three-year offering is part of this week's $66 billion of Treasuries supply. The results of the three-year auction will be announced shortly after 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 13/32 in price with a yield of 1.63 percent, up 4 basis points from late on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)