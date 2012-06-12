* Investors, dealers pare bonds before supply

* Europe's woes rein in bond market sell-off

* Spanish yields rise to euro-era high

* Three-year supply seen fetching solid demand (Recasts lead, updates action after Spanish yields hit euro-era high)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday on traders' paring their government bond holdings before a three-year note auction, while nagging worries concerning Greece's national election and its future with the euro zone limited market losses.

Investors and bond dealers typically sell part of their holdings of Treasuries before an auction to make room for new supply and to drive down prices to make the new issue cheaper to buy at auction.

"While this is a market that is very risk averse, we should see an auction set-up," said Carl Lantz, chief U.S. interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $32 billion in three-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). It will reopen an older 10-year note issue by $21 billion on Wednesday and a prior 30-year bond by $13 billion on Thursday.

The bond market sell-off was tempered by demand for safe-haven Treasuries on fears of contagion from the euro zone crisis even after a 100 billion euro ($125 billion) bailout of cash-strapped Spanish banks this past weekend.

Treasuries prices rebounded from their session lows as earlier gains on Wall Street stocks and the euro faded.

Concerns over the rising long-term costs to fix the fiscal and debt problems in the euro zone stoked broad selling of that region's sovereign debt, including German Bunds, analysts said.

The yield on 10-year Spanish government debt rose above 6.80 percent, the highest since the euro was launched in 1999.

Since the Spanish bank rescue deal, the most pressing issue for investors is this Sunday's Greek national election and whether a coalition that is against the terms of its recent EU/IMF bailout may win. Such an outcome could intensify the risk of Greece's exit from the euro zone, deepening the euro zone debt crisis, analysts said.

"Whether Greece will fall out of the euro zone membership is still possible. What is the contagion effect?," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last 8/32 lower in price, yielding 1.62 percent, up 3 basis points from Monday's close. The 10-year yield is 18 basis points above its historic low set on June 1.

The 30-year bond was last down 20/32 to yield 2.74 percent, up 2 basis points from late Monday. The 30-year yield is about 23 basis points above the record low recorded on June 1.

In "when-issued" trading, traders expected the three-year note issue for sale later Tuesday to fetch a yield of 0.3780 percent. This would be above the record auction low yield of 0.334 percent recorded in September 2011.

Analysts and traders anticipate solid demand for the latest three-year issue as investors seek low-risk assets given the financial turmoil in Europe.

"I don't see any problems with the digestion of the three-years," Milstein said.