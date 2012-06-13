UPDATE 1-Merkel suggests euro is too low for Germany
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. government debt prices pared losses early Wednesday after data on domestic producer prices and retail sales reinforced the expectations of slowing economic growth that may result in more monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 2/32, yielding 1.67 percent. Shortly before the release of the government's producer price index and retail sales data, 10-year notes were down 5/32 with a 1.68 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
Feb 18 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.
Feb 17 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.