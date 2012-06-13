NEW YORK, June 13 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds rose to session highs early Wednesday as a weaker Wall Street stocks open fed safe-haven bids for low-risk government debt in the wake of weaker-than-expected data on domestic retail sales and producer prices.

The latest government figures supported the view of slowing U.S. economic growth due to the festering debt crisis in the euro zone, which may result in more monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

The 30-year Treasury bond touched a session high near 105-6/32, up 17/32 from Tuesday's close. The 30-year yield hit a session low of 2.75 percent, down from 2.77 percent late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)