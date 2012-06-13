NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields hit session lows on Wednesday, after the Treasury saw strong demand for its sale of $21 billion in new 10-year notes.

The new debt priced around 1.2 basis points lower than where the notes traded before the auction, and bidding from investors other than primary dealers was strong.

The notes were last up 11/32 in price to yield 1.63 percent, down around a basis point from before the auction. (Reporting by Karen Brettell)