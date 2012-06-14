NEW YORK, June 14 Prices on U.S. 30-year government bonds turned higher early Thursday, erasing earlier losses, after data on jobless claims and consumer price data reinforced the view of a sluggish U.S. economy with little inflation.

Other Treasuries maturities were unchanged from Wednesday's close, wiping out losses in reaction to the latest U.S. economic data.

The 30-year bond last traded up 6/32 at 105-31/32 to yield 2.71 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)