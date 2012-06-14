NEW YORK, June 14 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds hit session highs early Thursday as opening gains on Wall Street stocks faded, feeding a fresh bout of safe-haven buying of government debt.

The 30-year Treasury bond last traded up 9/32 in price to yield 2.702 percent. The 30-year issue had risen as much as 13/32 with a 2.697 percent yield earlier. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)