NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices fell to session lows in late morning trade on Thursday as bond dealers sought to lower prices in advance of $13 billion of 30-year supply, in order to buy cheaper at auction.

The 30-year bond last traded down 16/32 in price at 105-10/32 with a yield of 2.74 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Wednesday. It touched a session low of 105-6/32 earlier with a yield near 2.75 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)