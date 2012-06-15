NEW YORK, June 15 U.S. government debt prices slightly extended gains Friday after weaker-than-expected manufacturing data from the New York Federal Reserve, reinforcing the notion of slowing U.S. economic growth.

Prices on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes climbed to session highs after the N.Y. Fed data. They last traded up 14/32 with a yield of 1.595 percent after rising as much as 16/32 with a yield of 1.587 percent. They were up 13/32 with a yield of 1.594 percent before the N.Y. Fed data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)