Brazil this week to submit bill to help cash-strapped states
BRASILIA, Feb 13 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles plans to submit to Congress this week a bill to help shore up the finances of states suffering a crippling fiscal crisis.
NEW YORK, June 15 U.S. government debt prices slightly extended gains Friday after weaker-than-expected manufacturing data from the New York Federal Reserve, reinforcing the notion of slowing U.S. economic growth.
Prices on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes climbed to session highs after the N.Y. Fed data. They last traded up 14/32 with a yield of 1.595 percent after rising as much as 16/32 with a yield of 1.587 percent. They were up 13/32 with a yield of 1.594 percent before the N.Y. Fed data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)
* Amundi reports 5.9 percent passive stake in Coach inc as on December 31, 2016 - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kke2Q7) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 13 Verizon Communications Inc's announcement that it will once again offer an unlimited pricing plan marks a shift in its thinking as a price war among the four biggest U.S wireless carriers accelerates.