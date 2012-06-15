NEW YORK, June 15 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds gained a point in price on Friday as disappointing U.S. data and concerns over the Greek election this weekend added a safety bid for U.S. debt.

The bonds' yields fell to 2.70 percent, the lowest in around a week, and down from 2.74 percent late on Thursday. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by James Dalgleish)