Brazil this week to submit bill to help cash-strapped states
BRASILIA, Feb 13 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles plans to submit to Congress this week a bill to help shore up the finances of states suffering a crippling fiscal crisis.
NEW YORK, June 15 U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields fell to session lows after data showed that industrial production fell in May and as concern over this weekend's Greek elections added a safety bid for U.S. debt.
The 10-year note yield fell to 1.58 percent, the lowest in around a week. They have fallen from 1.64 percent late on Thursday. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Amundi reports 5.9 percent passive stake in Coach inc as on December 31, 2016 - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kke2Q7) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 13 Verizon Communications Inc's announcement that it will once again offer an unlimited pricing plan marks a shift in its thinking as a price war among the four biggest U.S wireless carriers accelerates.