NEW YORK, June 15 U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields fell to session lows after data showed that industrial production fell in May and as concern over this weekend's Greek elections added a safety bid for U.S. debt.

The 10-year note yield fell to 1.58 percent, the lowest in around a week. They have fallen from 1.64 percent late on Thursday. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by James Dalgleish)