NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. 30-year Treasuries bonds fell a full point in price on Tuesday as investors closed out profitable positions before a two-day Federal Reserve meeting, where the central bank is expected to indicate whether it will launch a new bond purchase program.

Prices gains in the U.S. stock market also reduced demand for safe haven U.S. debt.

The thirty-year bond yield rose as high as 2.71 percent, up from 2.66 percent at Monday's close. (Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)