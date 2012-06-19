BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 bln sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. 30-year Treasuries bonds fell a full point in price on Tuesday as investors closed out profitable positions before a two-day Federal Reserve meeting, where the central bank is expected to indicate whether it will launch a new bond purchase program.
Prices gains in the U.S. stock market also reduced demand for safe haven U.S. debt.
The thirty-year bond yield rose as high as 2.71 percent, up from 2.66 percent at Monday's close. (Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday it will take some time for Tokyo and Washington to set up a framework for bilateral economic dialogue.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.