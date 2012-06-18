By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 18 Long-dated U.S. Treasuries gained in price on Monday as concerns that Spain may need more funds than previously expected to bail out its struggling bank sector cut short an earlier rally in riskier assets on relief over Greece's election results.

U.S. bond prices had slipped earlier in line with German bonds after Greek political parties favoring a bailout for the country won a slim majority in Sunday's elections, easing fears of a sudden exit from the euro zone.

But a jump in Spanish 10-year yields to euro-era highs above 7 percent reversed a rally in riskier assets such as equities, bolstering demand for safe-haven government debt.

"It hasn't fundamentally changed any of the main problems Europe is facing," said Fidelio Tata, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Societe Generale in New York.

Benchmark 10-year notes yields fell to 1.57 percent, after trading as high as 1.65 percent overnight. Thirty-year bonds yields dropped to 2.67 percent from 2.78 percent earlier.

Investors are now focused on the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting on Tuesday, where they expect the U.S. central bank to indicate that it will make additional bond purchases to stimulate slowing economic growth.

Societe Generale's Tata expects that the Federal Reserve will try to maintain as much flexibility as possible in announcing any new purchases, which could include announcing a program as short as three months or including various assets such as mortgage-based securities and other debt.

"We believe there will be some sort of announcement, but it's not clear whether it will be as concrete as the first round has been," he said.

Many investors are likely to remain on the sidelines until they get further clarity around the Fed's strategy, he added.

The Fed's current Operation Twist program, which involves buying long-term debt and funding the purchase by selling short-term notes, is scheduled to expire at the end of this month. (Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)