By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 18 Long-dated U.S. Treasuries
gained in price on Monday as concerns that Spain may need more
funds than previously expected to bail out its struggling bank
sector cut short an earlier rally in riskier assets on relief
over Greece's election results.
U.S. bond prices had slipped earlier in line with German
bonds after Greek political parties favoring a bailout for the
country won a slim majority in Sunday's elections, easing fears
of a sudden exit from the euro zone.
But a jump in Spanish 10-year yields to
euro-era highs above 7 percent reversed a rally in riskier
assets such as equities, bolstering demand for safe-haven
government debt.
"It hasn't fundamentally changed any of the main problems
Europe is facing," said Fidelio Tata, head of U.S. interest rate
strategy at Societe Generale in New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes yields fell to 1.57
percent, after trading as high as 1.65 percent overnight.
Thirty-year bonds yields dropped to 2.67 percent
from 2.78 percent earlier.
Investors are now focused on the Federal Reserve's two-day
policy meeting starting on Tuesday, where they expect the U.S.
central bank to indicate that it will make additional bond
purchases to stimulate slowing economic growth.
Societe Generale's Tata expects that the Federal Reserve
will try to maintain as much flexibility as possible in
announcing any new purchases, which could include announcing a
program as short as three months or including various assets
such as mortgage-based securities and other debt.
"We believe there will be some sort of announcement, but
it's not clear whether it will be as concrete as the first round
has been," he said.
Many investors are likely to remain on the sidelines until
they get further clarity around the Fed's strategy, he added.
The Fed's current Operation Twist program, which involves
buying long-term debt and funding the purchase by selling
short-term notes, is scheduled to expire at the end of this
month.
(Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)