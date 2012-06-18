(Updates prices, comment, changes byline)
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. Treasury debt prices
mostly fell on Monday, while long bonds gained in choppy trading
and light volume, as investors shrugged off Greece's election
results and waited for a Federal Reserve meeting this week for
signs of new stimulus measures.
Thirty-year bonds, likely to be among the beneficiaries from
any additional bond purchases, gained in price.
Overnight, U.S. Treasuries prices fell, in sync with German
bunds, after a Sunday victory by Greek political parties
favoring a bailout for the country eased fears of an imminent
Greek exit from the euro zone.
A subsequent jump in Spanish 10-year yields to
euro-era highs above 7 percent reversed a rally in higher-risk
assets such as equities. That revived demand - and strictly
limited losses - for safe-haven U.S. debt.
"The biggest news happened overnight when Treasuries prices
gapped lower after the Greek election on the expectation that
the win by pro-austerity forces could help soothe things in
Europe," said John Canavan, market analyst at Stone & McCarthy
Research Associates.
"But that clearly wasn't the case as became apparent when
European markets opened, so that let Treasuries reverse most of
their losses and it was a bit of a struggle for direction ever
since," he said.
The euro fell on Monday as initial enthusiasm over a weekend
victory for pro-bailout parties in Greek elections gave way to
worry about the debt crisis still facing the euro zone.
A rise in Spanish and Italian debt yields sparked safe-haven
flows into gilts, bunds and Treasuries.
"The election didn't change anything," said Lou Brien,
market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.
"We had what would have been considered the best election
result with the party that's more willing to go along with the
status quo than the other, and yet there is no great improvement
for the euro or stock markets," he said.
Most intermediate-dated bond prices turned negative in a
burst of activity before midday as stock prices, albeit
narrowly, clung to the plus column. Traders said there was no
obvious catalyst for the move and in late afternoon trading,
blue-chip stocks turned lower while the broad market index
remained in positive territory.
Reduced liquidity in Treasuries was said to exacerbate the
choppy price action, with many investors hesitant to take new
positions before the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting
starting on Tuesday.
"There were reports of central bank selling in intermediates
to buy the long end," said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist
at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
Thirty-year bonds moved in and out of the plus
column during the session. In late trade they were up 10/32,
yielding 2.67 percent.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
trading down 3/32 in price, their yields at 1.58 percent after
moving as high as 1.65 percent after the Greek election results
came in.
FED IN FOCUS: 'TWIST AGAIN'
In the wake of the Greek elections, investors looked ahead
to a G20 statement on Tuesday and the Fed monetary policy
meeting that begins on Tuesday and ends Wednesday.
Investors expect the U.S. central bank to indicate it will
make additional bond purchases to stimulate slowing economic
growth when it concludes its meeting on Wednesday.
"Given some of the comments from Fed officials, the economic
data, and the risks related to Europe, we think there is a good
chance the Fed might extend its program of lengthening the
average maturity of its portfolio by selling shorter-dated - and
buying longer-dated - securities," Canavan said.
The Fed's current "Operation Twist" program, which involves
buying long-term debt and funding the purchase by selling
short-term notes, is scheduled to expire at the end of this
month.
Fidelio Tata, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Societe
Generale in New York, said he believes the Fed will try to
maintain as much flexibility as possible in announcing any new
purchases, which could include announcing a program as short as
three months or including assets such as mortgage-based
securities and other debt.
Many investors are likely to remain on the sidelines until
they get further clarity around the Fed's strategy, he added.
(Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrew Hay)