By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Wednesday as the Federal Reserve held a highly anticipated
meeting at which most traders are expecting the central bank to
extend its program to buy long-term debt.
Expectations of a new or extended bond purchase program
boosted demand for risky assets including stocks and reduced
demand for safe haven U.S. debt.
Weakening economic data and fears that turmoil in Europe
will further weigh on global growth has led many to expect the
Fed will launch new stimulus when it concludes its meeting later
on Wednesday, in order to protect against the risk of the U.S.
economy sliding into recession.
An extension of the Operation Twist program, in which the
Fed buys long-term debt and funds the purchases with sales of
short-term notes in a move designed to bring down long-term
interest rates, is seen the most likely outcome of Wednesday's
meeting. The program is scheduled to expire at the end of this
month.
"The likelihood of some form of extension of Twist is the
highest probability, right now I think the positioning in the
market is for that to occur," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries
trader at Societe Generale in New York.
Other options may be for the Fed to announce a third round
of quantitative easing, though some see this as a last resort
because it involves the politically unpopular step of expanding
the Fed's balance sheet.
The Fed could also expand the variety of securities it
purchases to assets including mortgage-backed debt.
Hopes that European leaders will expand the euro zone's
permanent bailout fund to purchase sovereign debt also boosted
risk appetite on Wednesday.
French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that
Italy had proposed using the fund to buy the debt of member
states that are saddled with high borrowing costs and said that
it was an idea worth exploring.
"There is the belief that they too will come with some good
policy changes, that overall there will some sort of coordinated
action to address economic slowdown," Murphy said.
U.S. benchmark 10-year notes were last down
11/32 in price to yield 1.66 percent, up from 1.62 percent late
on Tuesday.
Thirty-year bonds fell 24/32 in price to yield
2.78 percent, up from 2.73 percent on Tuesday.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)