By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve held a highly anticipated meeting at which most traders are expecting the central bank to extend its program to buy long-term debt.

Expectations of a new or extended bond purchase program boosted demand for risky assets including stocks and reduced demand for safe haven U.S. debt.

Weakening economic data and fears that turmoil in Europe will further weigh on global growth has led many to expect the Fed will launch new stimulus when it concludes its meeting later on Wednesday, in order to protect against the risk of the U.S. economy sliding into recession.

An extension of the Operation Twist program, in which the Fed buys long-term debt and funds the purchases with sales of short-term notes in a move designed to bring down long-term interest rates, is seen the most likely outcome of Wednesday's meeting. The program is scheduled to expire at the end of this month.

"The likelihood of some form of extension of Twist is the highest probability, right now I think the positioning in the market is for that to occur," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York.

Other options may be for the Fed to announce a third round of quantitative easing, though some see this as a last resort because it involves the politically unpopular step of expanding the Fed's balance sheet.

The Fed could also expand the variety of securities it purchases to assets including mortgage-backed debt.

Hopes that European leaders will expand the euro zone's permanent bailout fund to purchase sovereign debt also boosted risk appetite on Wednesday.

French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that Italy had proposed using the fund to buy the debt of member states that are saddled with high borrowing costs and said that it was an idea worth exploring.

"There is the belief that they too will come with some good policy changes, that overall there will some sort of coordinated action to address economic slowdown," Murphy said.

U.S. benchmark 10-year notes were last down 11/32 in price to yield 1.66 percent, up from 1.62 percent late on Tuesday.

Thirty-year bonds fell 24/32 in price to yield 2.78 percent, up from 2.73 percent on Tuesday. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)