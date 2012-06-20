By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on W ednesday ahead of a highly anticipated statement from the Federal Reserve that many traders expect will say the central bank will extend its program of buying long-term debt.

Uncertainty over the outcome of the two-day meeting, however, kept many traders on the sidelines on worries that the Fed will not announce any new stimulus. That contributed to the fall in prices.

"There are so many opinions as to what will be said," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "I believe that the Fed will extend Twist, but the way the market feels right now, there is a possibility that they don't do anything."

An extension of the Operation Twist program, in which the Fed buys long-term debt and funds the purchases with sales of short-term notes, a move designed to bring down long-term interest rates, is seen the most likely outcome of Wednesday's meeting. Without an extension, the program is scheduled to expire at the end of this month.

"The likelihood of some form of extension of Twist is the highest probability. Right now I think the positioning in the market is for that to occur," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York.

Other options may be for the Fed to announce that it does not plan any new purchases, or that it will launch a third round of quantitative easing to stimulate the economy.

Some see new quantitative easing as a least likely result as inflation remains in the Fed's target range and because it would involve the politically unpopular step of expanding the central bank's balance sheet.

The Fed could also expand the variety of securities it purchases to other assets, including mortgage-backed debt, and it could announce that it will keep rates near record lows for longer than 2014, as it has previously indicated.

Demand for safe-haven debt ebbed on hopes that European leaders will expand the euro zone's permanent bailout fund to purchase sovereign debt.

French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that Italy had proposed using the fund to buy the debt of member states that are saddled with high borrowing costs and said that it was an idea worth exploring.

"There is the belief that they too will come with some good policy changes, that overall there will some sort of coordinated action to address economic slowdown," Murphy said.

U.S. benchmark 10-year notes were last down 12/32 in price to yield 1.66 percent, up from 1.62 percent late on Tuesday.

Thirty-year bonds fell 24/32 in price to yield 2.77 percent, up from 2.73 percent on Tuesday.