By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
W ednesday ahead of a highly anticipated statement from the
Federal Reserve that many traders expect will say the central
bank will extend its program of buying long-term debt.
Uncertainty over the outcome of the two-day meeting,
however, kept many traders on the sidelines on worries that the
Fed will not announce any new stimulus. That contributed to the
fall in prices.
"There are so many opinions as to what will be said," said
Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald
in New York. "I believe that the Fed will extend Twist, but the
way the market feels right now, there is a possibility that they
don't do anything."
An extension of the Operation Twist program, in which the
Fed buys long-term debt and funds the purchases with sales of
short-term notes, a move designed to bring down long-term
interest rates, is seen the most likely outcome of Wednesday's
meeting. Without an extension, the program is scheduled to
expire at the end of this month.
"The likelihood of some form of extension of Twist is the
highest probability. Right now I think the positioning in the
market is for that to occur," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries
trader at Societe Generale in New York.
Other options may be for the Fed to announce that it does
not plan any new purchases, or that it will launch a third round
of quantitative easing to stimulate the economy.
Some see new quantitative easing as a least likely result as
inflation remains in the Fed's target range and because it would
involve the politically unpopular step of expanding the central
bank's balance sheet.
The Fed could also expand the variety of securities it
purchases to other assets, including mortgage-backed debt, and
it could announce that it will keep rates near record lows for
longer than 2014, as it has previously indicated.
Demand for safe-haven debt ebbed on hopes that European
leaders will expand the euro zone's permanent bailout fund to
purchase sovereign debt.
French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that
Italy had proposed using the fund to buy the debt of member
states that are saddled with high borrowing costs and said that
it was an idea worth exploring.
"There is the belief that they too will come with some good
policy changes, that overall there will some sort of coordinated
action to address economic slowdown," Murphy said.
U.S. benchmark 10-year notes were last down
12/32 in price to yield 1.66 percent, up from 1.62 percent late
on Tuesday.
Thirty-year bonds fell 24/32 in price to yield
2.77 percent, up from 2.73 percent on Tuesday.