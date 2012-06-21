By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. Treasuries' prices were
higher on Thursday as data pointed to a struggling U.S. labor
market and a slowing manufacturing sector, a day after the
Federal Reserve said that it was ready to do more to help an
increasingly fragile U.S. economic recovery.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
was little changed last week, suggesting that the labor market
was struggling to regain momentum, government data showed. The
four-week moving average for new claims, considered a better
measure of labor market trends, rose to the highest level since
early December.
U.S. manufacturing also grew in June at its slowest pace in
11 months and hiring in the sector slowed as overseas demand for
U.S. product waned, an industry survey showed.
"The data's not very impressive," said Ira Jersey, interest
rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "Jobless claims
were also revised higher so clearly the jobs situation hasn't
been getting better."
The releases came after the Fed on Wednesday slashed its
estimates for U.S. economic growth this year to a range of 1.9
percent to 2.4 percent, down from an April projection of 2.4
percent to 2.9 percent.
The Fed extended its Operation Twist program by $267 billion
in a bid to help stimulate the economy, but held back from new
quantitative easing.
Operation Twist involves buying long-term debt in a bid to
hold down borrowing rates. The purchases are funding through the
sale of short-term notes.
The Fed will buy as much as $5.25 billion in notes due
2018-to-2020 on Thursday as part of this program.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 4/32 in
price to yield 1.64 percent, down from 1.65 percent late on
Wednesday. Thirty-year bonds rose 8/32 in price to
yield 2.72 percent, down from 2.73 percent.
Earlier data showed that the euro zone's private sector
contracted at its fastest pace since June 2009, when the bloc
was mired in deep recession. China's factory sector also shrank
for the eighth consecutive month in June.
