NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. Treasuries extended price gains and yields hit session lows after data showed that business conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly fell in June while home sales also dropped in May.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 11/32 in price to yield 1.62 percent, down from 1.63 percent before the data. (Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)