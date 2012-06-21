By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. Treasuries' prices gained on Thursday as data pointed to a slowing U.S. economy, a day after the Federal Reserve said that it was ready to do more to help an increasingly fragile recovery.

The data included an unexpected contraction in factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region in June. The Philly Fed index of factory activity tumbled to a 10-month low.

The Philly Fed and other economic reports increased expectations that the Fed will launch a third round of major bond buying, or quantitative easing, to boost the economy later in the year.

The Fed on Wednesday slashed its estimates for U.S. economic growth this year to a range of 1.9 percent to 2.4 percent, down from an April projection of 2.4 percent to 2.9 percent.

"The data came a day after the Fed became more dovish and hinted that the door is open to further easing," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at 4Cast Inc, in New York.

"It seems the market is expecting QE3 at some point later this year."

Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 16/32 in price to yield 1.60 percent, down from 1.65 percent late on Wednesday. Thirty-year bonds rose 1-14/32 in price to yield 2.66 percent, down from 2.73 percent.

The Fed also extended its Operation Twist program by $267 billion on Wednesday in a bid to help stimulate the economy.

Operation Twist involves buying long-term debt to hold down borrowing rates. The purchases are funded through the sale of short-term notes.

The Fed bought $4.78 billion in debt due 2018-to-2019 on Thursday as part of this program.

Other data showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment insurance was little changed last week, while the four-week moving average for new claims, considered a better measure of labor market trends, rose to the highest level since early December.

"The data's not very impressive," said Ira Jersey, interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "Jobless claims were also revised higher, so clearly the jobs situation hasn't been getting better."

U.S. manufacturing grew in June at its slowest pace in 11 months, according to an industry report, and home resales fell in May. The median sales price rose only because of a drop in sales of lower priced homes.

The Treasury also said it will sell $99 billion in new coupon debt next week, including $35 billion in two-year notes, $35 billion in five-year notes and $29 billion in seven-year notes. (Editing by Kenneth Barry)