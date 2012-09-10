* More Fed bond buys seen raising inflationary pressure
* Weak U.S. job growth ups chances for QE3
* Corporate debt supply adds selling pressure on bonds
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Long-dated U.S. Treasuries
prices fell o n M onday as investors bet on the increasing
likelihood of a third Federal Reserve bond purchase program,
which stoked worries of higher inflation.
The Fed is seen as likely to launch a new quantitative
easing program when its policymakers meet later this week, as it
struggles with a sluggish U.S. economy and a stubbornly high
jobless rate.
In its prior two rounds of stimulus, the U.S. central bank
bought a total of about $2.3 trillion in U.S. Treasuries and
mortgage-backed bonds to lower long-term interest rates to help
revive the economy.
A weaker-than-expected U.S. payrolls report on Friday
boosted bets of further stimulus, though price gains have been
capped by inflation fears and as some traders remain skeptical
that new purchases are guaranteed.
"After the payroll number on Friday the probability has
increased," said Sean Simko, senior portfolio manager at SEI
Investments in Oaks, Pennsylvania.
That said, "the Fed may want to continue to watch the
environment and remain sidelined and see what develops over the
course of the next couple of weeks," he added.
Treasuries initially rallied strongly after Friday's data
showed that employers added 96,000 jobs in August, below
economists expectations of 125,000.
The debt has since given back much ground as investors focus
on potential price pressures from any new program.
"Of the possible consequences of what the Fed could do, the
market is focusing only on the most negative one. The prospect
of increasing inflation expectations," said Jim Vogel, interest
rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
Intermediate-dated Treasuries have been among the best
performers on expectations the Fed would extend purchases to
mortgage-backed securities with maturities of around five years.
Five-year Treasuries yields rose to 0.65 percent
on Monday, after falling as low as 0.60 percent on Friday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields rose to 1.68
percent, up 1 basis point on the day. The 10-year yield touched
1.59 percent on Friday in reaction to the disappointing jobs
figures.
Thirty-year bonds yields, which are bearing the
brunt of inflation fears, increased to 2.84 percent, up from a
low of 2.71 percent on Friday. They fell briefly at midday on
below-average volume.
Breakeven levels on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities, which measure expected inflation, increased to 2.04
percent on Monday, the highest since early May, and up from 1.98
percent on Thursday, before the jobs data.
The yield gap between 10-year notes and 30-year bonds also
expanded, to 116 basis points on Monday, out from 112 basis
points on Thursday and the widest level since mid-May.
The spread between five-year notes and 30-year bond yields
widened to 219 basis points, from 212 basis points on Thursday
and also the widest level since mid-May.
SUPPLY MAY WEIGH
New Treasury supply of $66 billion scheduled for this week
is also seen weighing on debt prices.
In the private debt market, fourteen high-grade deals were
scheduled o n M onday for sale this week. Some analysts estimated
this week's investment-grade corporate debt offerings could
total $30 billion, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Some investors are concerned with the timing of the sale of
$13 billion in new 30-year Treasury bonds, which will be
auctioned on Th ursday just before the Fed gives the statement
from its two-day meeting.
This week's sales will also include $32 billion in
three-year notes on Tuesday and $21 billion in 10-year notes on
Wednesday.
Ten-year Treasuries have technical support at yields of
around 1.69 percent through 1.74 percent, though if yields break
above this level, there is little support until the 1.80 percent
area, said FTN's Vogel.
"That's another thing that is making people skittish," he
said.
The Fed bought $1.35 billion in Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities due between 2028 and 2042 o n M onday as part of
Operation Twist.
This program involves buying long-term debt and funding the
purchases with sales of shorter-term debt in an effort to reduce
long-term borrowing rates.
Other closely watched events this week will include a ruling
by Germany's Constitutional Court on Wednesday on whether the
euro zone's permanent bailout fund is compatible with German
law, a vital condition for it to come into force.
The Netherlands will hold elections the same day.