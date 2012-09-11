* Record bidding at $32 billion of three-year supply
* Demand concerns persist over 10-year, 30-year auctions
* Competing corporate supply bogs down Treasuries
* Moody's cautions on U.S.'s rating if no deal to cut debt
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 11 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Tuesday as traders prepared for this week's wave of public and
private debt supply, a day ahead of the start of a two-day
Federal Reserve meeting that is expected to result in a third
round of large-scale bond purchases.
In addition to $66 billion in coupon-bearing U.S. government
debt supply, an expected $30 billion or so worth of new
corporate debt could hit the market this week, as investors
hedged their corporate bond purchases by selling Treasuries to
free up cash to buy company debt.
The supply-related selling did not push Treasuries outside
their narrow trading range established after a volatile trading
session on Friday when surprisingly weak jobs data raised
expectations that the Fed would launch a third round of
quantitative easing, dubbed QE3.
"People are expecting QE3 with higher certainty. The jobs
number probably pushed it over the edge," said Cliff Corso,
chief investment officer at Cutwater Asset Management in Armonk,
New York, which manages $32.4 billion.
More Fed stimulus is intended to help pare high
unemployment, but many economists are skeptical whether more
bond purchases could achieve that goal and overcome the economic
drag from the festering fiscal woes in the euro zone and United
States' own $16 trillion worth of debt.
Germany's Constitutional Court said on Tuesday that it will
go ahead with a long-awaited ruling on Wednesday on the legality
of the euro zone's new permanent bailout fund and budget rules,
despite a last-minute legal challenge by a member of parliament.
Meanwhile, Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday the
world's biggest economy may lose its top credit rating if next
year's budget talks do not produce policies that gradually
decrease the country's debt.
Moody's rival Standard & Poor's stripped the U.S. of its
AAA-rating last August.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries last traded 10/32
lower in price at 99-13/32 with a yield of 1.690 percent, up 3.6
basis points from late Monday.
The 30-year bond last traded down 22/32 at
98-6/32, yielding 2.840 percent, up 3.4 basis points on the day.
The 30-year bond earlier fell more than 1 point.
More cash in the banking system from more quantitative
easing also raised concerns about rising inflation, which hurt
long-term bond returns.
Traders have speculated on details of another round of
quantitative easing, including whether the Fed will announce
open-ended purchases or commit only to buying on a
month-to-month basis, and if purchases would extend to other
assets including mortgage-backed debt.
Interest rates futures implied traders are betting the Fed
would prolong its near-zero interest rate pledge into 2015 from
its current late 2014 guidance.
There was also chatter about whether the Fed might tweak its
Operation Twist including ending the sale of its short-dated
Treasuries holding.
HEAVY SUPPLY
Until the Fed delivers its announcement on Thursday, traders
and investors are expected to adjust their portfolios to absorb
this week's Treasuries and corporate debt supply.
Robust demand for $32 billion of three-year government debt
supply reduced some anxiety about wobbly demand for Treasuries
an d briefly pared market losses.
"You saw a knee - jerk (price pop) after the three-year
auction faded. People used the opportunity to set u p shorts for
the rest of the auctions," said Carl Lantz, chief U.S. interest
rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.
The ratio of bids for the three-year note issue due in
September 2015 to the amount offered came in 3.94, the highest
ever at a three-year auction.
However, the U.S. Treasury's sale of $21 billion of 10-year
supply on Wednesday and $13 billion in 30-year
bonds on Thursday might be more complicated than
the three-year auction.
"Not only is 30s normally a difficult auction but it's an
hour in front of the Fed, so it will be interesting to see how
the Street sets up for the auction," said Jason Rogan, director
of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim Partners in New York.
In the "when-issued" market, traders expect the upcoming
10-year note issue due August 2022 to yield 1.683 percent
, compared with 1.680 percent in August.