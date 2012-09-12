By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on
Wednesday after Germany's top court backed the euro zone's new
bailout fund, reducing demand for the safe-haven bonds, and as
investors prepared for new 10-year note supply.
The Constitutional Court said Germany could ratify the
European Stability Mechanism and budget pact as long as it could
guarantee there would be no increase in German financial
exposure to the bailout fund without parliamentary approval.
The decision, though expected, helped riskier assets rally
and lowered yields on the government debt of Spain and Italy,
which had struggled to contain a spike in their borrowing costs
in recent months.
"This is one more hurdle the market needs to get over in
order to continue to see Europe remain on the right path of
trying to stabilize their situation," said Sean Murphy, a
Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York.
The impending sale of new, longer-dated debt also weighed on
U.S. government debt yields.
The Treasury will sell $21 billion in new 10-year notes on
Tuesday, the second sale of this week's $66 billion in new
supply. It will sell an additional $13 billion in 30-year bonds
on Thursday.
In the "when-issued" market, traders expect the upcoming
10-year note issue to sell at yields of 1.743 percent
, just above levels in the secondary market of
1.741 percent.
Thursday's $13 billion sale of 30-year bonds is seen as
potentially seeing soft demand, as the bond auction will take
place just an hour before the Federal Reserve is scheduled to
give the statement from its two-day policy meeting.
"The question mark will probably be tomorrow's 30-year bond
auction, just given that you're taking it down right in front of
the FOMC decision," said Murphy.
Economists polled by Reuters see the odds of the Fed
launching a third bond purchase program this week at 65 percent,
up from 60 percent last month, as the central bank grapples with
bringing down the stubbornly high unemployment rate.
Bond yields are seen as largely pricing in new stimulus,
leaving them at risk of a selloff if no new program is announced
by Chairman Ben Bernanke on Thursday.
"I think the risk to the market is that Bernanke
disappoints," Murphy said. "The curve has pushed steeper and if
he doesn't come with anything you will see that unwind."
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 11/32 in
price to yield 1.74 percent, up from 1.70 percent late on
Tuesday. Thirty-year bonds were down 29/32 in price
to yield 1.90 percent, up from 2.85 percent.
Five-year notes, which have been among the best
performers on expectations of new easing, were down 3/32 in
price to yield 0.68 percent, up from 0.66 percent late on
Tuesday.
The yield gap between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
expanded to 222 basis points on Wednesday, the widest level
since May 11.
Demand for Treasuries also ebbed earlier on Wednesday after
China said it will pay export tax rebates faster and grant more
loans to exporters, as well as increase export credit insurance
to small companies, in the latest move to prop up growth in the
world's second-largest economy.
The bonds showed little reaction to news that the U.S.
ambassador to Libya and three other embassy staff had been
killed by militants in a rocket attach, reflecting an increase
in geopolitical risk.