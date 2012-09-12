(Corrects day in first sentence of 6th paragraph to Wednesday) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday after Germany's top court backed the euro zone's new bailout fund, reducing demand for the safe-haven U.S. bonds, and as investors prepared for new 10-year note supply. The Constitutional Court said Germany could ratify the European Stability Mechanism and budget pact as long as it could guarantee there would be no increase in German financial exposure to the bailout fund without parliamentary approval. The decision, though expected, helped riskier assets rally and lowered yields on the government debt of Spain and Italy, which have struggled to contain a spike in their borrowing costs in recent months. "This is one more hurdle the market needs to get over in order to continue to see Europe remain on the right path of trying to stabilize their situation," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York. The impending sale of new, longer-dated debt also weighed on U.S. government debt yields. The Treasury will sell $21 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday, the second sale of this week's $66 billion in new supply. It will sell $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. In the "when-issued" market, traders expect the upcoming 10-year note issue to sell at yields of 1.749 percent , just above levels in the secondary market of 1.747 percent. Thursday's sale could see soft demand because the bond auction will take place just an hour before the Federal Reserve is scheduled to issue its policy statement following its two-day meeting. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will hold a news conference after the policy statement is released. "The question mark will probably be tomorrow's 30-year bond auction, just given that you're taking it down right in front of the FOMC decision," said Murphy. BETTING ON NEW QE Economists polled by Reuters see the odds of the Fed launching a third bond purchase program this week at 65 percent, up from 60 percent last month, as the central bank grapples with the stubbornly high unemployment rate. Bond yields are seen as largely pricing in new stimulus, though it is unsure how Treasuries will react to the Fed's statement, with or without new easing. "Some think that rates should go lower if the Fed is going to buy Treasuries, but when the Fed has done QE historically rates have gone higher," said Suvrat Prakash, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York. "I think the pressure we've seen on markets yesterday and today is related to the idea that the Fed is going to do QE, and it will help risk appetite go up and that will help yields go up," he added. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 10/32 in price to yield 1.74 percent, up from 1.70 percent late on Tuesday and the highest yields since August 22. Thirty-year bonds were down 29/32 in price to yield 2.90 percent, up from 2.85 percent and the highest since Aug. 21. Five-year notes, which have been among the best performers on expectations of new easing, fell 3/32 in price to yield 0.68 percent, up from 0.66 percent late on Tuesday. The yield gap between five-year notes and 30-year bonds expanded to 222 basis points on Wednesday, the widest level since May 11. "I think the risk to the market is that Bernanke disappoints," said SocGen's Murphy. "The curve has pushed steeper, and if he doesn't come with anything you will see that unwind." Demand for Treasuries ebbed earlier on Wednesday after China said it will pay export tax rebates faster and grant more loans to exporters, as well as increase export credit insurance to small companies, in the latest move to prop up growth in the world's second-largest economy. Bonds showed little reaction to news that the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other embassy staff had been killed by militants in a rocket attack, reflecting an increase in geopolitical risk. (Editing by Leslie Adler)