BRIEF-Walmart says anticipates currency impact on net sales of about $3 bln for the year
* Walmart says "in the U.K., we faced some challenges this past year and we’re addressing these with urgency" -- management earnings call transcript
NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. government debt prices clung to earlier gains early Thursday after data on jobless claims and producer prices reinforced the view of low U.S. domestic job growth and inflation, which might result in more stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
Benchmark 10-year notes last traded up 7/32 in price at 99, yielding 1.733 percent, down 2.4 basis points from Wednesday's close.
The breakeven rates on Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or their yield spreads over regular government debt, held steady at slightly lower levels from late Wednesday.
TIPS breakeven rates gauge investors' inflation expectations, which the Fed monitors. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last 2.39 percentage points, down half a basis point from Wednesday's close.
* Walmart says "in the U.K., we faced some challenges this past year and we’re addressing these with urgency" -- management earnings call transcript
Feb 21 UK-based Waverton Investment Management named Luke Hyde-Smith as portfolio manager, head of third party fund selection.
Feb 21 Banking firm Santander Corporate & Commercial named Saul Proctor as a director within its financial sponsors team.