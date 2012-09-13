NEW YORK Sep 13 U.S. government debt prices extended earlier gains on Thursday as data showed solid investor and foreign central bank demand at a $13 billion auction of 30-year Treasury bond, part of this week's $66 billion in longer-dated supply.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries last traded up 9/32 in price at 99-3/32. They were up 6/32 shortly before the 30-year auction results.

The 10-year note yield was last 1.723 percent, compared with 1.735 percent prior to the auction. The 10-year yield ended at 1.758 percent on Wednesday.