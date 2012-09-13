NEW YORK Sep 13 U.S. government debt prices
extended earlier gains on Thursday as data showed solid investor
and foreign central bank demand at a $13 billion auction of
30-year Treasury bond, part of this week's $66 billion in
longer-dated supply.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries last traded up 9/32
in price at 99-3/32. They were up 6/32 shortly before the
30-year auction results.
The 10-year note yield was last 1.723 percent, compared with
1.735 percent prior to the auction. The 10-year yield ended at
1.758 percent on Wednesday.