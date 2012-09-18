NEW YORK, Sept 18 U.S. Treasuries prices extended earlier gains on Tuesday with the 30-year yield falling below 3 percent, as stocks, oil and other risky assets declined for a second day, reviving some safety bids for U.S. government debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 14/32 in price, yielding 1.794 percent, down 4 basis points from late on Monday.

The 30-year bond was up 22/32 to yield 2.998 percent, down 4 basis points from Monday's close.