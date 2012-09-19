NEW YORK Sep 19 U.S. government debt prices added modest gains early Wednesday after data on housing starts and permits fell slightly short of forecast, reducing optimism about a housing market recovery and its impact on the overall U.S. economy.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 6/32 in price, compared with a 3/32 gain shortly before the release of the housing starts data. The 10-year yield was 1.793 percent, compared with 1.800 percent prior to the data.