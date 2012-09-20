NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. Treasuries prices added
small gains early Thursday after data showing a
smaller-than-expected fall in jobless claims reinforced the view
of a sluggish domestic jobs market which would keep inflation
low and the Federal Reserve sticking with a low-rate policy.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes last
traded up 11/32 in price, compared with a 7/32 increase shortly
before the release of the claims data.
The 10-year note yield was up 1.735 percent, 1 basis point
lower than the level before the data. It was down nearly 4 basis
points from Wednesday's close.