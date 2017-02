NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. Treasury prices pared earlier gains on Thursday after business data on the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve were not as weak as analysts had predicted.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes last traded 11/32 higher in price, down from a 13/32 gain prior to the release of the regional Fed data.

The 10-year yield was 1.737 percent, compared with 1.728 percent before the data.