NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. government prices fell to session lows mid-afternoon Thursday as a surprisingly weak auction of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities spurred selling that wiped out the market's earlier gains.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were unchanged in price after touching a session low of 98-19/32, which was 2/32 lower than Wednesday's close.

The 10-year yield touched a session high of 1.779 percent, up about half a basis point from late Wednesday. It had fallen to a session low of 1.723 percent earlier.