* Potential Spain aid request said to favor riskier assets
* Long end of the yield curve underperforms
* Fed policy said to favor 'belly' of the curve
* Pre-weekend profit-taking at long end also cited
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Long-dated U.S. Treasury debt
prices slipped in light volume o n F riday as talk that Spain
might soon request a bailout was said to favor riskier assets
over safe-haven U.S. debt.
Mid-range maturities outperformed as investors moved out of
short-term Treasuries in search of higher yields but avoided
30-year Treasuries in case of a long-term inflation risk.
In Europe, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters
that Spain was considering freezing pensions and speeding up a
planned rise in the retirement age as it tries to meet
conditions of an expected bailout package.
A Spanish request for a bailout would set in motion the
European Central Bank's new bond-buying program and
potentially ease worries about the euro zone debt crisis,
arguably lessening demand for safe-haven Treasuries.
"The positive European news was certainly the top
market-moving factor," said Paul Montaquila, fixed income
investment officer at Bank of the West in San Francisco.
"European policymakers are definitely making progress. The
future looks brighter than it has in some time."
Reports Spain was getting ready to ask for ECB aid as early
as September 27 "sparked a little bit of a risk-on mood, lifting
the euro and stocks," said William O'Donnell, managing director
and head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS.
"A little bit of risk-favorable news in thin volume and
boom, Treasuries are lower," he said, referring to long-dated
Treasuries.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note slipped 1/32, leaving
its yield at 1.77 percent.
The 30-year Treasury bond, which rallied during the first
four days of this week after selling off last week, fell 9/32
to yield 2.97 percent.
After a four-day rally, "it's predictable you'd see a little
profit-taking by people who were lucky enough to buy at the
lows," O'Donnell added.
'BELLY' OF THE YIELD CURVE OUTPERFORMS
The "belly" of the yield curve outperformed, with five- and
seven-year notes posting narrow gains.
"Since the Fed came out with its bold actions, extending the
zero percent interest-rate policy until mid-2015 and focusing on
buying mortgages, value lies at the five-year part of the
curve," said Wilmer Stith, portfolio manager at Wilmington Broad
Market Bond Fund at Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors in
Baltimore.
First, the Fed's zero percent interest-rate policy anchors
yields on maturities of three years or less to just barely above
zero. To get a higher return, investors are compelled to buy
longer-dated maturities.
But investors also worry that a yield of less than 3 percent
on a 30-year bond leaves the bond vulnerable to losing value if
inflation expectations pick up.
That leaves maturities in the middle of the curve, five- and
seven-year notes, the best option, Stith said.
The Fed's new phase of quantitative easing also involves
buying in this "bucket" of maturities, he said.
"The Fed is buying 30-year mortgages, but the duration of
those bonds is really like a three- to five-year," he said.
"All things being equal, investors will want to buy a
Treasury more comparable to the duration of those mortgages and
that's the five- to seven years," said Stith. "So that area of
the curve should perform better over the longer term."
Stith favors five-year investment-grade corporate bonds.
The Fed bought $1.78 billion of Treasuries maturing between
November 2022 and February 2031.
Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart, a voting
member of the Fed's policymaking Federal Open Market Committee,
is scheduled to speak in the afternoon, but his remarks are
unlikely to have much impact on the market since Lockhart said
on Thursday the Fed's latest monetary easing was needed to
address a weak economy and did not risk inflation.
Reinforcing that dovish thinking, a top Fed official usually
known for his hawkish views said o n T hursday the Fed can keep
interest rates low for four or more years to help bring down
unemployment without triggering inflation.
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said the Fed
should pledge to keep short-term borrowing costs near zero until
the jobless rate falls below 5.5 percent, as long as inflation
expectations stay under control.
"A moment like Kocherlakota's speech yesterday was what we
would call, in the market, a key reversal," O'Donnell said. "If
ever there was a key reversal in Fed speak, yesterday's speech
by Kocherlakota was a good illustration of one," he said.
"His view that we could get the U.S. unemployment rate down
to 5.5 percent before we see inflation was a notable change."