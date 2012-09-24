* Global growth concerns crimp equities, euro, lift
safe-haven bonds
* German business sentiment falls in September
* Long-dated Treasuries outperform after underperformance
Friday
* Focus on Spain's budget, bailout plans
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 24
Concerns about growth highlighted by the fifth straight
monthly drop in German business sentiment weakened equities and
the euro and boosted safe-haven U.S. Treasuries on Monday.
Long-dated Treasuries outperformed, balancing out their
underperformance on Friday. Stock index futures slipped. The
euro was hurt by the German sentiment survey and uncertainty
about Spain's progress toward asking for a bailout.
Business sentiment in Germany, the strongest of the euro
zone's economies, fell in September, despite the European
Central Bank's recent announcement of a bond-buying plan and the
Federal Reserve's mid-September Federal Open Market Committee
(FOMC) statement that it would start a third phase of
quantitative easing to boost the economy and cut unemployment.
A Chicago Fed index of national economic activity remained
subdued in August, with a reading of -0.87 versus a revised
reading of -0.12 in July.
"The Chicago Fed numbers were a little soft, German business
was down, and all eyes are on Spain as they finalize their
budget this week," a trader said.
Spain is due to announce its new budget on Thursday and bank
stress test results are due the next day. Banking sources told
Reuters lenders would transfer property assets into Spain's new
bad bank at an average discount of 45 percent to 50 percent of
original book value, though the sources cautioned that the
discount was still being discussed.
Prices of U.S. Treasuries rose and yields eased, leaving the
10-year benchmark Treasury note up 7/32 and its
yield at 1.73 percent, down from 1.75 percent on Friday and from
1.88 percent a week before that.
The 30-year Treasury bond traded 14/32 higher on
the day, allowing its yield to ease to 2.92 percent from 2.94
percent late on Friday.
Treasuries on Monday were extending last week's rally when
spreads "tightened relentlessly as the market reversed the
post-FOMC curve steepening," said Chris Bury, co-head of U.S.
rates, sales and trading at Jefferies & Co in New York.
Bury recommended being short the five- and seven-year
Treasury sector early in the week due to upcoming auctions.
"Coming out of the auctions, we would like to be long to take
advantage of month-end flows," he said.
The Treasury will sell a total of $99 billion in two-, five-
and seven-year notes this week - $35 billion in two-year notes,
$35 billion five-year notes, and $29 billion in seven-year notes
- in addition to the weekly bill auctions.
Yields have risen for a month as actions by the ECB and the
Fed persuaded investors to emphasize riskier assets like stocks,
the euro, oil and gold over safe-haven assets like German bunds
and U.S. Treasuries.
Highlights of U.S. economic data due this week include
September consumer confidence due on Tuesday, new home sales due
on Wednesday, durable goods orders and jobless claims due on
Thursday and a regional manufacturing index due on Friday.