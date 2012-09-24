By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. Treasuries gained in
price on Monday as worries about slowing global economic growth
drew buyers, and yields fell back below levels they had traded
at before the Federal Reserve launched its third round of easing
a little over a week ago.
New worries over growth emerged after business sentiment in
Germany, the euro zone's biggest and strongest economy, fell in
September to the lowest level since mid-2009.
U.S. government debt yields have now erased all of their
initial rise after the Fed announced new stimulus on September
13, reflecting rising doubts that the new bond purchases will
give the boost needed to dramatically reduce the nation's
unemployment rate.
"There are concerns that the economy is going to be weak.
We're wondering where all the good news went," said Ira Jersey,
interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.
Benchmark 10-year note yields rose as high as
1.89 percent on Sept. 14, the day after the Fed said that it
will buy $40 billion in mortgage-backed debt a month in an
effort to bring down the country's stubbornly high jobless rate.
The note yields fell to 1.72 percent on Monday, roughly
where they traded before the Fed statement.
Sentiment has also declined despite the European Central
Bank's announcement earlier this month that it will launch a new
and potentially unlimited bond buying program to lower the
borrowing costs of embattled euro zone countries such as Spain.
For some investors, there are limits to how effective new
central bank action will be.
"Monetary policy at this point is only incrementally
helpful, the big thing is to improve household and business
confidence. At the same time monetary policy is the only tool
that the Federal Reserve has," said Jersey.
Monday's bond rally was nonetheless helped by bond purchases
driven by the Fed's third round of easing, as well as long-dated
Treasuries purchases as part of its Operation Twist program.
The Fed bought $1.81 billion in Treasuries maturing from
February 2036 to May 2042 on Monday, out of $2.92 billion
submitted. Operation Twist involves buying long-dated debt, and
funding purchases with sales of short-dated notes, in an effort
to reduce long-term borrowing rates.
MONTH-END REBALANCING, NEW SUPPLY
Treasuries also rose in anticipation of "a large
re-balancing out of equities into bonds" by month-end, said
Scott Graham, head of U.S. government bond trading at BMO
Capital Markets in Chicago.
Because stocks have advanced in the last month, investment
funds with a mandate to keep a certain percentage of their value
in equities and a certain portion in bonds will have to sell
some stocks and buy bonds by month-end to bring their portfolios
back in balance.
"The rise in equities this month could trigger a fairly
large re-balancing," Graham said.
This may help the Treasury sell $99 billion in new
coupon-bearing debt this week. The sales will include $25
billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, $25 billion in five-year
notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on
Thursday.
Spain is also due to announce its new budget on Thursday and
bank stress test results are due the next day.
Banking sources told Reuters lenders would transfer property
assets into Spain's new bad bank at an average discount of 45
percent to 50 percent of original book value, though the sources
cautioned that the discount was still being discussed.