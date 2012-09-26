NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. Treasuries prices held earlier gains on Wednesday after government data on domestic new home sales in August showed sales unexpectedly dipped, reducing optimism the housing recovery was gathering momentum.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 11/32 at 99-30/32 near their session high. The 10-year note yield was 1.632 percent, down 4 basis points from late on Tuesday.