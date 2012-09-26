DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. Treasuries prices held earlier gains on Wednesday after government data on domestic new home sales in August showed sales unexpectedly dipped, reducing optimism the housing recovery was gathering momentum.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 11/32 at 99-30/32 near their session high. The 10-year note yield was 1.632 percent, down 4 basis points from late on Tuesday.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Says intends to use net proceeds from offering primarily for repayment of outstanding indebtedness
* Announced pricing of offering of eur1.425 billion in gross proceeds of senior notes to be issued by Co's unit