NEW YORK, Sept 26 Prices on U.S. 30-year government bonds briefly rose 1 point early Wednesday after an unexpected dip in domestic new home sales in August reduced optimism about the housing sector gaining traction.

The U.S. long bond last traded 28/32 higher in price at 98-27/32 to yield 2.806 percent, down more than 4 basis points from late on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond yield touched its lowest level in about 2-1/2 weeks.