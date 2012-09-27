* Talk of China stimulus damps demand for safe-haven assets
* Focus on unrest, bailout uncertainty in Spain
* U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week, Aug orders fell
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped
on Thursday as talk that China could launch more monetary
stimulus inspired profit-taking in safe-haven U.S. government
debt after recent gains.
U.S. economic reports were mixed for Treasuries. A drop in
new claims for jobless benefits would have been bearish for U.S.
debt, but a decline in orders for long-lasting goods in August
was positive, along with a downward revision to second-quarter
growth to 1.3 percent from 1.7 percent reported earlier.
Data showing an unexpected drop in August pending home sales
appeared to lead Treasuries to trim some losses.
The profit-taking followed eight consecutive sessions of
gains, beginning in mid-September.
"Treasuries briefly pared losses on news of the unexpectedly
sharp drop in orders for durable goods in August, but overall
they moved lower due to the modest risk-on sentiment in markets
and a little reversal of the rally we have seen in U.S.
Treasuries over the past few sessions," said Eric Stein, vice
president and portfolio manager at Eaton Vance in Boston.
A downward revision to second -quarter growth in gross
domestic product t o 1.3 percent from the 1.7 percent growth last
reported would have helped Treasuries, but markets are looking
forward and are more keenly focused on labor market data and a
worldwide impetus for further monetary easing.
"The drop in jobless claims, after two 380,000-plus
readings, is the more important development for judging current
momentum, arguably more important also than the dramatic, but
exaggerated, plunge in (August) durables," said Jim O'Sullivan,
chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics in Valhalla,
New York.
Sullivan said looking through recent volatility, the trend
in jobless claims looks "no worse than flat," suggesting neither
acceleration nor deceleration in employment growth.
While Treasuries posted losses, traders added that
uncertainty over when Spain would request a bailout needed to
activate the European Central Bank's latest crisis-fighting
measures kept the selling restrained.
The talk about China centered on whether its Securities
Regulatory Commission would announce steps to support domestic
financial markets. China's securities regulator holds a regular
meeting on Thursday.
China's central bank injected a net $57.92 billion into
money markets this week, the largest weekly injection in
history.
The Treasury market was also focused on supply, with the
Treasury set to sell $29 billion in seven-year notes this
afternoon, the third and final note auction the Treasury will
conduct this week. Wednesday's sale of five-year notes drew
strong demand.
Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor, Fitzgerald in
New York, said the auction should go well "with month-end
tomorrow, the safe-haven bid with the multiple unknowns and
concerns around the globe, and the support of the sector by the
(Federal Reserve's) buying programs."
The Fed has been buying seven-year notes as part of its
Operation Twist program designed to lower longer-term rates.
Before the auction, the Fed will sell $7 billion to $8
billion in the securities maturing between September 2015 and
November 2015, Lederer noted.
Ten-year Treasury notes fell 6/32, their yields rising to
1.63 percent, but still near Wednesday's low of 1.61
percent, its lowest since Sept. 7.
The benchmark yield has fallen almost 30 basis points from a
four-month peak earlier this month, partly driven by strength
in mortgage bonds following the Fed's decision earlier this
month to buy $40 billion of the securities a month.
Traders are pricing in expectations that the seven-year debt
will sell at yields of about 1.0580 percent on Thursday
, just above the 1.043 percent level the notes
traded at in the secondary market.
The 30-year bond fell 15/32 in price, its yield
rising to 2.81 percent from 2.78 percent late Wednesday.