NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. Treasuries briefly trimmed early losses on Thursday after the government said new claims for jobless benefits fell last week and orders for durable goods fell in August.

The 10-year Treasury note, down 7/32 before the data were released, was down 5/32 immediately afterwards, yielding 1.63 percent. It subsequently expanded its loss back to 7/32.

The government said the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week to the lowest level in two months, a hopeful sign for the labor market.

It also said that new orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods fell in August. But a closely watched category of the report, non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, viewed as a proxy for business spending, rose 1.1 percent.